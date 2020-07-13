Edge (DADI) Price Tops $0.0330

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Edge token can currently be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, FCoin and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Edge has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. Edge has a total market cap of $3.30 million and approximately $742.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045946 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.99 or 0.04871538 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00016161 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Edge Token Profile

Edge (DADI) is a token. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edge’s official website is edge.network/en . The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, FCoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

