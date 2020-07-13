Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:EMHTF)’s share price rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 343,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 389,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:EMHTF)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit