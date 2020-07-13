Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:EMHTF)’s share price rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15, approximately 343,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 389,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17.

About Emerald Health Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:EMHTF)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

