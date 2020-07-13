EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $258.00

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market cap of $245,534.91 and approximately $258.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.53 or 0.01952212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00198617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00077268 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00114021 BTC.

About EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] was first traded on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel . The official website for EncryptoTel [WAVES] is encryptotel.com

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

