Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Engagement Labs Inc (CVE:EL)’s share price traded down 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 9,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 110,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.17 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Engagement Labs Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Engagement Labs Company Profile (CVE:EL)

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry. The company offers TotalSocial, a platform to measure online and offline conversations in a single scoring system comprising TotalSocial SCORECARD for scores and metrics through an online portal; TotalSocial DIAGNOSTICS for dedicated account management; and TotalSocial PREDICT for modeling the impact on business.

