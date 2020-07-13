EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti cut their target price on EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of EZPW traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.38. 487,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,182. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 3.73. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $306.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.81.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $223.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 89,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

