FantasyGold (FGC) Hits Market Cap of $31,364.22

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. FantasyGold has a market cap of $31,364.22 and approximately $27.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.75 or 0.01951590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00197321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00077497 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00113324 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 16,241,597 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

