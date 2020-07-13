Gexan (GEX) Price Tops $0.0065

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, Gexan has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $16,895.95 and approximately $831.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gexan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00042679 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00769291 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.81 or 0.01748699 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013977 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00159566 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00180225 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009456 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,156.25 or 0.99567818 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

About Gexan

Gexan (CRYPTO:GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gexan’s official website is gexan.io . The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

