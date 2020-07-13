Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Stock Price Up 8%

Gunsynd PLC (LON:GUN)’s stock price rose 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.69 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01), approximately 4,462,185 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 69,500,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of $42.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.26.

About Gunsynd (LON:GUN)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

