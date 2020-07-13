Hawthorn Resources (ASX:HAW) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Hawthorn Resources Limited (ASX:HAW) shares rose 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.14 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), approximately 95,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 36,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.14 ($0.09).

The firm has a market cap of $45.73 million and a PE ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.14.

About Hawthorn Resources (ASX:HAW)

Hawthorn Resources Limited operates as a gold and base metal explorer in Western Australia. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, and copper deposits. Its primary project is the Trouser Legs Mine gold project located to the east-north-east of Kalgoorlie and centred on the Pinjin Goldfield.

