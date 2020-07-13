Highfield Resources (ASX:HFR) Shares Up 2.6%

Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.41 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.40 ($0.27), 36,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 126,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.39 ($0.27).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.49. The company has a market cap of $131.81 million and a PE ratio of -17.39.

In other news, insider Pauline Carr 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th.

Highfield Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of potash mineral properties in Spain. The company holds 100% interests in the Muga, Vipasca, Pintano, Izaga, and Sierra del Perdón potash projects, which are located in the Ebro potash producing basin in Northern Spain covering a project area of approximately 550 square kilometers.

