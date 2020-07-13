HOQU Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.01 Million (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. HOQU has a total market cap of $304,238.28 and approximately $1.01 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One HOQU token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex, Hotbit and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.33 or 0.01952198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00197193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00076863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000944 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00113429 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

