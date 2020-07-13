Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Trading 25% Higher

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd (CVE:IDL) shares traded up 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 36,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $4.13 million and a P/E ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06.

Imaging Dynamics Company Profile (CVE:IDL)

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides medical imaging and digital radiography (DR) solutions worldwide. The company offers 1600 Plus X-Series DR solutions with a floor mounted U-arm multi-axis positioning device that includes X-ray tube, collimator, and generator; and veterinary DR systems.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Imaging Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaging Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit