Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Trading 25% Higher

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd (CVE:IDL) shares traded up 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 36,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $4.13 million and a P/E ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06.

Imaging Dynamics Company Profile (CVE:IDL)

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides medical imaging and digital radiography (DR) solutions worldwide. The company offers 1600 Plus X-Series DR solutions with a floor mounted U-arm multi-axis positioning device that includes X-ray tube, collimator, and generator; and veterinary DR systems.

