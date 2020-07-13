Megacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $321,901.13 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $321,901.13 and $15.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00471680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000464 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,917,494 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

