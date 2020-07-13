New Dimension Resources (CVE:NDR) Trading 11.1% Higher

New Dimension Resources Ltd. (CVE:NDR)’s share price traded up 11.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 441,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 195% from the average session volume of 149,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92.

About New Dimension Resources (CVE:NDR)

New Dimension Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interests in the Las Calandrias, Los Cisnes, and Sierra Blanca gold-silver projects covering an area of 86,000 hectares located in Santa Cruz province, Argentina.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for New Dimension Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Dimension Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.