New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105.08 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.32), 2,133 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 1,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.33).

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 105.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.95.

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:NSI)

New Star Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Company is a small registered Alternative Investment Fund Manager under the European Union Directive. The Company’s investment policy is to allocate assets to global investment opportunities through investment in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency and other markets.

