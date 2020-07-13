NorthIsle Copper & Gold (CVE:NCX) Stock Price Down 11.8%

NorthIsle Copper & Gold Inc (CVE:NCX)’s share price traded down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 95,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 114% from the average session volume of 44,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50.

NorthIsle Copper & Gold Company Profile (CVE:NCX)

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project that consists of the Hushamu and Red Dog deposits, and five other partially explored copper-gold porphyry occurrences located on the Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for NorthIsle Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthIsle Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.