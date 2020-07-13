NuBits (USNBT) Tops One Day Volume of $4,228.00

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One NuBits coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001147 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. NuBits has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and $4,228.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.33 or 0.01952198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00197193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00076863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000944 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00113429 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com

Buying and Selling NuBits

NuBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

