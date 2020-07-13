PFO Global (OTCMKTS:PFGBQ) Trading Down 49%

PFO Global Inc (OTCMKTS:PFGBQ)’s share price fell 49% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 30,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.

PFO Global Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFGBQ)

PFO Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells prescription lenses, finished eyewear, and vision technologies for optometrist's marketplace worldwide. It offers SmartCalc, a proprietary software used to manufacture digital lens designs; and SmartEyewear, a business-to-business online ordering software system, which allows eye care providers to provide various information for patient's eyewear package and unique use.

