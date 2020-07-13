Pharmacyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Pharmacyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCB) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 10,491,827 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 5,387,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

About Pharmacyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

