Pharmacyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Shares of Pharmacyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCB) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 10,491,827 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 5,387,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

About Pharmacyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharmacyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharmacyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit