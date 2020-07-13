PotCoin Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.77 million and $11,453.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,195.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.24 or 0.02590720 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.89 or 0.02488974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00471680 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00739765 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00067775 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00650865 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,212,339 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

