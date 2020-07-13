Prime People (LON:PRP) Trading Down 8.5%

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP)’s share price fell 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.66), 26,954 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 613% from the average session volume of 3,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.50 ($0.72).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 60.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 76.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 million and a P/E ratio of 4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Prime People Company Profile (LON:PRP)

Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and Internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the insights, data analytics, and market research sectors under the Prime Insight brand; and recruitment consultancy for the construction and engineering, infrastructure, design and development, real estate, and professional services under Command Recruitment brand.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Prime People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.