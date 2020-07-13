Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0171 on Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $25.12 million and $506,688.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges including HBUS, LBank, BitForex and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045946 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $447.99 or 0.04871538 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00016161 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002276 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,684,530,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,473,250,072 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, Huobi, LBank, Bitfinex, BitForex and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

