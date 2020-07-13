QSC (ETR:QSC) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Qsc Ag (ETR:QSC) traded down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €1.40 ($1.57) and last traded at €1.40 ($1.57), 54,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 282,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.41 ($1.58).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The firm has a market cap of $173.84 million and a PE ratio of 2.54.

QSC Company Profile (ETR:QSC)

QSC AG engages in the cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), consulting, telecommunications, and colocation businesses primarily in Germany. It operates through Telecommunications, Outsourcing, Consulting, and Cloud segments. The Telecommunications segment offers a range of voice and data communication solutions, including asymmetric ADSL2+ lines, symmetric SDSL lines, and Internet access services via wireless local loop networks; IP telephony connections and related telephony systems; and open call-by-call and preselect voice telephony, as well as related value added services.

