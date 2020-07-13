Quaterra Resources (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Trading Down 2.5%

Quaterra Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) traded down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 100,275 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 131,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

Quaterra Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QTRRF)

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in North America. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur, Yerington, Bear, and Wassuk copper properties located in the Yerington District, Nevada, as well as an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect covering 40,000 acres located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

