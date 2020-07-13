Salt Lake Potash (ASX:SO4) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Salt Lake Potash Ltd (ASX:SO4) were down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.40 ($0.27) and last traded at A$0.41 ($0.28), approximately 384,875 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 213,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.42 ($0.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.50. The stock has a market cap of $143.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.77.

In other Salt Lake Potash news, insider Ian Middlemas 2,250,000 shares of Salt Lake Potash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. Also, insider Bryn Jones 50,000 shares of Salt Lake Potash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th.

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily holds interests in Goldfield Salt Lakes project located in the northern goldfields of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Wildhorse Energy Limited and changed its name to Salt Lake Potash Limited in November 2015.

