SHIELD Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. SHIELD has a market cap of $710,240.47 and $84.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,186.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.94 or 0.02590248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.71 or 0.02489764 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00470663 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00737642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00067723 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00649333 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

