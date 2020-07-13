Sparkpoint Market Capitalization Achieves $1.76 Million (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Sparkpoint token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. Sparkpoint has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $97,507.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sparkpoint has traded 33.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.33 or 0.01952198 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00197193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00076863 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000944 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00113429 BTC.

About Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 14,421,653,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,686,849,674 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

Buying and Selling Sparkpoint

Sparkpoint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparkpoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

