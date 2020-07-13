SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) Stock Price Up 0%

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL)’s share price rose 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.21 and last traded at $49.08, approximately 2,049 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $49.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.