Spectrum Metals (ASX:SPX) Shares Down 3.1%

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Spectrum Metals Ltd (ASX:SPX) shares traded down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), 464,226 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,670,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.16 ($0.11).

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.86 million and a P/E ratio of -51.67.

Spectrum Metals Company Profile (ASX:SPX)

Spectrum Metals Limited engages in the exploration and extraction of mineral properties in Australia. It holds 100% interests in Whaleshark gold prospect located in Onslow, Western Australia. The company also holds 100% interest in the First Hit Mine located to the west of the town of Menzies in Western Australia; and the Penny West Gold Project comprising two contiguous mining leases covering 878.2 hectares located in Western Australia.

