THEKEY (TKY) Market Cap Hits $1.48 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, Coinrail and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $16,292.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000094 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000779 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Coinrail, LATOKEN, Bit-Z, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.