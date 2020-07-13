TrumpCoin Market Capitalization Tops $266,927.88 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 96.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 47.2% higher against the dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $266,927.88 and approximately $797.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007021 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016345 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00023450 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.72 or 0.01889129 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000260 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.