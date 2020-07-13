VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index (NASDAQ:UGLD) Shares Up 0.9%

VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index (NASDAQ:UGLD) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $202.50 and last traded at $201.36, 133,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 186,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.64.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.72.

