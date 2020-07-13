Xaya Achieves Market Cap of $1.32 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. One Xaya coin can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xaya has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Xaya has a market cap of $1.32 million and $9,783.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 52,812,122 coins and its circulating supply is 43,669,995 coins. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

