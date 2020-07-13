Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MLND) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Millendo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Millendo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Millendo Therapeutics.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Wedbush downgraded Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Millendo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 283.4% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 715,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 528,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 105,457 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 672.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 508,787 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Millendo Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLND stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.73. 376,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,416. Millendo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

