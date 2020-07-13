Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.0128 on Major Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 174.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 229% higher against the US dollar. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. Zap has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $291,051.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045946 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.99 or 0.04871538 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002800 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00016161 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

ZAP is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

