Zebi Price Down 58.8% Over Last Week (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the dollar. Zebi has a market capitalization of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, DDEX, Hotbit and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.53 or 0.01952212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00198617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00077268 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00114021 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, LATOKEN, Liquid, OKEx, Koinex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.