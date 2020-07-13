Zetacoin Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zetacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $75,696.53 and approximately $3,982.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,186.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.71 or 0.02489764 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00638541 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010005 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 172,036,255 coins. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.