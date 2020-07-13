ZMINE (ZMN) Price Down 4.2% This Week

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 13th. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $132,799.72 and approximately $160.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 106.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010268 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00081930 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00329400 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00049995 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012453 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005993 BTC.

ZMINE Token Profile

ZMINE (ZMN) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

