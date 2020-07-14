1,720 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,720 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after buying an additional 288,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after buying an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,579,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $5.80 on Tuesday, hitting $190.72. 4,136,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663,123. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.49. The company has a market capitalization of $137.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

