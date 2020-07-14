390 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Capstone Financial Group Inc.

Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 390 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,260,000 after acquiring an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $3,590,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,144,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,380. The company has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. CSFB lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

