Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Increased by Engrave Wealth Partners LLC

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $8.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $433.78. 5,662,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.83. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total value of $2,180,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,568,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $12,455,378 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.