Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,430 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.4% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,034,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.2% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 26,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 31,555 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,407,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $12,455,378. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $8.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $433.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,662,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,703. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.83. The stock has a market cap of $212.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

