Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Main First Bank lowered Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

AFLYY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.67. 86,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,736. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($3.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($2.60). Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

