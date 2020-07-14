Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $251.67

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $256.77, but opened at $251.67. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $248.58, with a volume of 19,731,057 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $632.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.77.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

