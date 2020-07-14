Amplitech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Shares Up 3.3%

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Shares of Amplitech Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AMPG) rose 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 678,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 149,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

About Amplitech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, AmpliTech, Inc, designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component based amplifiers. The company's products consist of radio frequency amplifiers and related subsystems, including low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems, such as Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; medium power amplifiers to provide increased output power and gain in transceiver chains; oscillators comprising phase locked oscillators and dielectric resonator oscillators for transceiver applications; and filters that discriminate or block out frequencies in communication systems.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit