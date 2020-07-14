Analysts Set Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price at $111.72

Shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Loop Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Charter Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.62. 916,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $122.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $226,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,786.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $157,176.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,446 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,617.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,683.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 17,247 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.