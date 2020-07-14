biOasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Shares Up 3%

biOasis Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:BIOAF)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, 2,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 19,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

biOasis Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIOAF)

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. The company's lead program is xB3-001, an xB3 peptide vector-trastuzumab fusion. It is developing xB3, a proprietary platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics and imaging agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the areas of high unmet medical needs, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

