biOasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Shares Up 3%

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

biOasis Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:BIOAF)’s share price shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, 2,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 19,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16.

biOasis Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BIOAF)

Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. The company's lead program is xB3-001, an xB3 peptide vector-trastuzumab fusion. It is developing xB3, a proprietary platform technology for the delivery of therapeutics and imaging agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the areas of high unmet medical needs, including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for biOasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biOasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit