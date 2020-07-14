Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) vs. Gladstone Capital (NYSE:GLAD) Financial Contrast

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital -26.05% 10.60% 6.06%

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.9% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Gladstone Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Gladstone Capital pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund and Gladstone Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital $50.03 million 4.31 $19.87 million $0.84 8.24

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund and Gladstone Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. was formed on July 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants. The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts and recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts. It targets small and medium-sized companies in United States. It invests in companies engaged in the business services, light and specialty manufacturing, niche industrial products and services, specialty consumer products and services, energy services, transportation and logistics, healthcare and education services, specialty chemicals, media and communications and aerospace and defense. The fund seeks to invest between $7 million and $30 million in companies that have between $20 million and $150 million in sales and EBITDA between $3 million and $25 million. It prefers to acquire minority stakes. It seeks to exit its investments through strategic acquisitions by other industry participants or financial buyers, initial public offerings of common stock, or other capital market transactions.

