Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Cut by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.6% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 532.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $286.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total value of $17,760,171.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,234 shares of company stock worth $97,080,132. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,436. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.00. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

