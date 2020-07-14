Capstone Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Capstone Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Clorox by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after buying an additional 40,595 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 25,832 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.62, for a total value of $5,104,919.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,026.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 15,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.59, for a total value of $3,112,484.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,768.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,011 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,606. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $4.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,296. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.72. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.12 and a 1 year high of $232.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clorox from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.85.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

